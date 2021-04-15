Disha Patani's bold and sensuous pics in a corset style monokini rule internet, sister Khushboo Patani calls it 'amazing'!

New Delhi: Expect Disha Patani to leave you spell-bound every time she posts something on social media. The stunner of an actress, this time decided to drop throwback pictures of her wearing a gorgeous corset-style monokini with lace details.

Disha Patani's hot and sensuous photos not only left the netizens in a tizzy but also her sister Khushboo Patani could not help but call it 'amazing'. Take a look here:

Disha has a solid 43 million follower base on Instagram alone and that explains her popularity on social media.

On the personal front, although rumour mills are rife that Disha and actor Tiger Shroff are dating, the two always remain tight-lipped about their relationship status. The fitness enthusiasts have featured in 'Baaghi 2' together and fans would surely want to see them again on the big screens.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in 'Malang', which was helmed by Mohit Suri. The film turned out to be a money-spinner at the Box Office.

Disha will next be seen in Salman Khan starrer 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. The film is helmed by Prabhu Deva.