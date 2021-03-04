हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pacaya Volcano

Guatemala's Pacaya volcano erupts, netizens share awestruck photos!

On March 3, in the central American country of Guatemala, active Pacaya volcanoes erupted.

Pic source: Pixabay/ Representational image

New Delhi: On Wednesday (March 3), in the central American country of Guatemala, Pacaya volcanoes erupted. The incident has sent the locals and the authorities into a frenzy.

"One of the Central American country’s most active volcanoes, Pacaya began to expel lava at dawn, creating an immense column of smoke, video footage from the institute showed," reported Reuters.

The news agency also quoted the Guatemalan Seismology Institute issuing a warning to people to stay away from the volcano as "its volcanic activity will increase and generate new eruptions."

This development has caused both fear and awe among the Twitterati, who are sharing spectacular pictures from the eruption.

"Pacaya Volcano in Guatemala made eruption early morning March 3, 2021.  Beautiful and terrible the power of nature" wrote one user. "Pacaya this morning. I hiked this volcano not too long ago and wanted to do it again but...nah. I'm good for now," wrote another.
 

Pacaya is 2,552 meters tall and is situated between Guatemala and Escuintla. The volcano erupted for the first time 23,000 years ago. It is an active volcano, which calls for constant vigilance of the meteorological department to predict its eruption.
 

 

