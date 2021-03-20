I honestly didn't take it seriously when Nick Jonas was texting me: Priyanka Chopra tells Oprah Winfrey in latest interview

New Delhi: Global icon Priyanka Chopra recently featured on Oprah Winfrey's talk show Super Soul and opened up on her personal life, husband Nick Jonas and memoir Unfinished.

In a free-wheeling chat, Priyanka told Oprah: "I did really judge the book by its cover. I honestly didn't take it very seriously when Nick was texting me. I was 35 and I want to get married and I want to have kids. He is in his 20s, I don't know if that's something he would want to do. I did that to myself for a while till I actually went out with him."

She went on to add: "Nothing surprised me more than you know him (Nick Jonas). He's such a self-assured man, so sensible, so excited about my achievements, my dreams... you know. Such a true partnership he offers me everything that we do together."

Priyanka Chopra also talked about her memoir Unfinished. When asked by Oprah on why she chose to write her memoir at such a young age, PeeCee replied: "I had committed to writing the book in 2018 and between all those flights and little time that I would get in all those hotel rooms that I lived, I could just never write. But I had this time because of COVID-19 and that helped me really delve deep."

"Honestly, I also feel like I, as a woman, I'm in a little bit more of a secure place, where I felt like I could leave behind the insecurities of my 20s and like not worry about that used to scare me before as much. I have a little bit more confidence in myself. What I bring to the table professionally, personally, so that really helped me address my life. And I always wanted to write a book and I thought the easiest way to do it is to write about my life. It wasn't".

Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas at the majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur on December 2, 2018. The wedding festivities continued for days. The couple had two ceremonies—a white wedding followed by a traditional Hindu one.