Ileana D'Cruz burns Instagram with her smouldering photoshoot wearing a white sensuous outfit - In Pics

New Delhi: Actress Ileana D'Cruz has set Instagram on fire with her bold and smouldering photo shoot in white. Not only is she looking sensational but her pictures have got netizens all bowled over!

Ileana D'Cruz wore a white flowy outfit by designer label Deme. Here are her pictures:

The actress has over 13.1 million followers on Instagram and has got her fans hooked.

Ileana was last seen in Anees Bazmee's 'Pagalpanti' co-starring Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela and Saurabh Shukla.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Abhishek Pathak, Krishan Kumar and Kumar Mangat Pathak. 'Pagalpanti' released on November 22, 2019. She was recently seen in Abhishek Bachchan starrer 'The Big Bull'.