Lonavala 'Love Birds' receive a 'special rose' from police during a random check at the popular tourist spot!

 Lonavla police along with the city Mayor Surekha Jadhav, distributed red roses and masks to couples, who were flouting Covid-19 rules by not wearing masks in public spaces. This innovative tactic was used to humiliate couples for their irresponsible actions.

Lonavala ‘Love Birds’ receive a ‘special rose’ from police during a random check at the popular tourist spot!
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay

New Delhi: Maharashtra Lonavala district love birds received a special rose from the police force at the Kumar Chowk area.

The police along with the city Mayor Surekha Jadhav, distributed red roses and masks to couples, who were flouting Covid-19 rules by not wearing masks in public spaces.

This innovative tactic was used to humiliate couples for their irresponsible actions, which could lead to spread of the dreaded Covid-19 virus.

Apart from this, the couples also had to pay a penalty of Rs 500. 

Lonavala is a famous tourist destination, which is packed with visitors even during the Covid-19 times.  In Lonavala,  it is often observed that the tourists defy the Coronavirus restrictions and roam about carelessly in the city.

What do you think about the unconventional route taken by Lonavla mayor and police of distributing red roses and masks to shame the offenders ?

Will it lead them to realize that their negligence and irresponsibility,  can lead to grave consequences for everyone?

 

