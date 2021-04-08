Mrs Sri Lanka 2019 strips off Pushpika De Silva from her winning crown on stage, video goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: Dramatic chaos was let loose at the world stage of Mrs Sri Lanka beauty pageant. On Sunday, Pushpika De Silva was crowned Mrs Sri Lanka and minutes later, she was de-crowned and later again the crown was given back to her.

A video from the stage of Mrs Sri Lanka beauty pageant has hit the internet is a viral material online. Take a look:

The reigning Mrs World and 2019 Mrs Sri Lanka, Caroline Jurie, stripped off the crown from Pushpika De Silva and placed it to the first runner-up. This drama ensued within minutes of Pushpika being crowned as the winner.

Reportedly, Pushpika stood disqualified over allegations of her being a divorcee. As per beauty pageant rules, only married women can hold the title of Mrs Sri Lanka. In the video, shocked Pushpika makes a quick exit from the stage after she is de-crowned.

However, Pushika De Silva took to Facebook and in a long post shared the embarrassing incident. An excerpt reads: Firstly, I would like to give my respect and thanks to the judiciary for choosing me as the winner of the 2020 Married Beauty Queen Crown.

Secondly, as I think, for the first time in the history of the beauty queen not in Sri Lanka but in the world, even though my crown has been snatched in front of everyone insultfully, I will keep my head straight at this moment of writing and say that I am proud and proud as before. Me, myself, and this is just another incident for me.

On the other hand I'm not a divorce woman. I say with great responsibility that I am not a divorce woman even at this moment of writing. If I was a divorce, I would dare them to submit my divorce scripts. I haven't hidden from the world that I'm with my child. I also have personal reasons to be that way. But, being apart is one. Divorce is something else. I'm still an un divorced woman.

If I wasn't fit at the beginning of this tournament they could have removed me. They weren't sleeping until I came so far after the remaining game events.

However, according to Reuters, the prize was returned to her on Tuesday at a news conference, after pageant organisers confirmed she was not a divorcee. They have also apologised to her.

The winner of the Mrs Sri Lanka contest goes on to compete in the Mrs World contest. The official Mrs World Instagram account acknowledged De Silva`s victory in a brief post with her photo on Tuesday.