Nora Fatehi stuns in custom-made gown by international designer, joins league of Jennifer Lopez, Britney Spears, Paris Hilton!

Mumbai: The electrifying performer Nora Fatehi has emerged as an international icon with her remarkable successful projects that create a storm across the globe.

Adding another feather to her cap, Nora Fatehi has joined the league of global pop icons, Jennifer Lopez, Gwen Stefani, Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Thalia amongst others as the diva was styled by internationally renowned designer Giannina Azar, who has earlier created dazzling looks for international performers.

Recently, Nora Fatehi burned the stage with her dynamic performance at the Filmfare Awards looking absolutely ravishing in a metallic ensemble styled by Maneka Harisinghani which was custom designed by the Lebanese Dominican designer based in RdD and Miami handmade costume.

Nora Fatehi is the only Indian artist to don a costume by the Internationally known designer.

Giannina Azar has earlier dressed Jennifer Lopez for her music video 'El Anilo' and stage performance at the show 'All I have' at Las Vegas. The designer has worked for Gwen Stefani to style her for 'The Voice'. Britney Spears was styled by Giannina for the Gladd Awards.

Exhilarated to style Nora Fatehi, Ginniani expressed her fondness for the diva saying, "I was very excited to dress Nora as she is an international icon with her remarkable trajectory of work. It gave me immense happiness to dress an Indian world-famous artist for the first time. I had been truly inspired by the avant-garde and innate modern style of Nora, she is an aspirational icon, with a vision of her own, which makes it interesting to creatively collaborate with her."

Embodying international aesthetics in her styling, Nora Fatehi has time and again raised the bar of fashion in India with her knack to pick the most vivacious as well as classy looks.

Impressing the fashion police with her panache, Nora Fatehi never misses an opportunity to turn heads, be it in her casual outings, the red carpet or the dance floor!