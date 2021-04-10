Ranveer Singh's Marathi avatar in this ad bowls over internet!

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh dons a Marathi look again! In his recent endorsement, Ranveer plays a Marathi businessman ducking utensils being thrown at him by his wife!

Check out the images and the ad here:

Ranveer is also seen mouthing Marathi impeccably in the ad as he apologises to his wife for celebrating too much with his friends on the terrace all night after managing to sell an entire consignment!

“Arey kaai kartoyes tu, sorry mhanto na”, he says in the ad. This when translated in English means, “Areyy what are you doing, I'm saying sorry na!”

Ranveer has played a Marathi before in two of his biggest box office blockbusters - Simmba and Bajirao Mastani respectively.

On the work front, Ranveer has '83 - a sports biopic on the 1983 Cricket World Cup when India created history by winning the title. He is playing the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev on-screen and Deepika will be seen playing his wife Romi Dev.

Besides, Ranveer has Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus. He also has a cameo in Sooryavanshi.