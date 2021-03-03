हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Reddit will not ban porn on its platform, says CEO Steve Huffman

When it comes to involuntary pornography, exploitative sexual content, or pornography of minors, that is not accepted on Reddit says CEO Steve Huffman. 

New Delhi: Reddit CEO Steve Huffman is in no mood to ban porn and adult content on his website. Huffman shared his reasons to continue featuring porn but also clarified that this doesn't mean that it supports involuntary pornography or exploitative content. In an interview with Axios, which featured on Sunday (February 28), Huffman said, "Sex is universal, and like many topics on Reddit sex is one of those topics that's often not well-served online or offline."

Huffman further arguing his point, added, "But I think there's another aspect that's empowering, and these are people sharing stories of themselves, pictures of themselves, and we are perfectly supportive of that."

However, when it comes to involuntary pornography, exploitative sexual content, or pornography of minors, that is not accepted on Reddit. "We want people to be safe, we have rules on Reddit - no involuntary sexualization. And if anybody makes those sorts of reports to us we take those very seriously," said the CEO.

Elaborating on what involuntary pornography includes, Huffman stated, " "depicting any person in a state of nudity or engaged in any act of sexual conduct apparently created or posted without their permission, including depictions that have been faked."

