Tamil Nadu couple get LPG cylinder, petrol, onion as wedding gifts

New Delhi: Diamond and gold have become old. Petrol, gas and onion are on the rise. The three basic commodities have become so expensive in the country, they make for nice gifts even at weddings. This is exactly what happened at a wedding ceremony in Tamil Nadu, in which the friends of the bride and groom showed up with an LPG cylinder, a gallon bottle of petrol and garlands made up of onions.

The video of the event has gone viral on social media as the netizens were impressed with the unique idea.

In the short clip, the amused newly-wed couple, Karthik and Saranya, can be seen smiling all through, while the guests surrounded them. The expensive gifts lay in front of them. The couple even posed for photographs while holding the patrol bottle in front of them.

Check out the video here:

Couple gets Petrol, Gas Cylinder and Onions as a Wedding Gift in Tamilnadu. pic.twitter.com/Wczs2EgQSx — Shivangi Thakur (@thakur_shivangi) February 18, 2021

The clip has been watched thousands of times of Twitter and has drawn several hilarious comments.

“Rich gift,” commented one person, while another called it “literally priceless.

Here are some more reactions:

Tamil bros are always creative. — Achyuth (@INC4LifeNRI) February 19, 2021

Live TV