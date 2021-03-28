This TRANS woman from Mumbai locals, has become an internet sensation, was invited to Ankita Lokhande’s home

New Delhi: Pooja Sharma, a transgender woman who is famous among Mumbai local train commuters is popularly known as Rekha, because of her grace, dressing style and beautiful dance moves.

Pooja, who performs daily on the 7.40 Churchgate-to-Virar ladies special is now an internet sensation with more than one lakh seventy thousand followers on Instagram.

The social media influencer is also media friendly and has opened up about her traumatic past. Pooja has been captured by paparazzi photographer Viral Bhayani.

The graceful dancer fame soared when Television actress Ankita Lokhande invited her to her house on the occasion of her parents wedding anniversary. She also shared a video of the same on her Instagram account.

Pooja as well took to her Instagram to share her experience. “I really love you Visiting your home was a wonderful experience Ankitadi. It made me feel like I went my own home. You showed, so much love, respect and care towards me. I really love you. You are so sweet and beautiful. I pray to god, you get all your desires and wishes fulfilled. Me and my blessings are always with you. You get the best of of all in your life. Take Care, Be Happy, Meet Soon. Didi loves you so much. My Baccchaa…,” wrote Pooja.

Pooja advocates for the rights of transgender people and urges society to accept them.