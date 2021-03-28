हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Transgender

This TRANS woman from Mumbai locals, has become an internet sensation, was invited to Ankita Lokhande’s home

Pooja Sharma aka Rekha has more than 1.5 lakh followers on Instagram from across the world.

This TRANS woman from Mumbai locals, has become an internet sensation, was invited to Ankita Lokhande’s home

New Delhi: Pooja Sharma, a transgender woman who is famous among Mumbai local train commuters is popularly known as Rekha, because of her grace, dressing style and beautiful dance moves.

Pooja, who performs daily on the 7.40 Churchgate-to-Virar ladies special is now an internet sensation with more than one lakh seventy thousand followers on Instagram.

The social media influencer is also media friendly and has opened up about her traumatic past. Pooja has been captured by paparazzi photographer Viral Bhayani.

The graceful dancer fame soared when Television actress Ankita Lokhande invited her to her house on the occasion of her parents wedding anniversary. She also shared a video of the same on her Instagram account.

Pooja as well took to her Instagram to share her experience. “I really love you Visiting your home was a wonderful experience Ankitadi. It made me feel like I went my own home. You showed, so much love, respect and care towards me. I really love you. You are so sweet and beautiful. I pray to god, you get all your desires and wishes fulfilled. Me and my blessings are always with you. You get the best of of all in your life. Take Care, Be Happy, Meet Soon. Didi loves you so much. My Baccchaa…,” wrote Pooja.

 

Pooja advocates for the rights of transgender people and urges society to accept them.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
TransgenderPooja SharmaAnkita LokhandeRekhaMumbai locals
Next
Story

Rakhi Sawant goes shopping, asks paps, 'Tum Bigg Boss Ho kya' - Watch viral video

Must Watch

PT3M41S

Kuldeep Fajja Encounter: Gangster Kuldeep Fajja who escaped from Delhi’s GTB hospital shot dead