TV actress Sara Khan drops a sensational dance video on Kareena Kapoor's 'San Sanana' song - Watch

New Delhi: Popular television actress Sara Khan is an avid social media user as well. While surfing through her gorgeous photo album on Instagram, we got our hands on one of her Instagram Reels where she can be seen grooving to Kareena Kapoor Khan's Ásoka song 'San Sanana'.

Sara Khan can be seen donning a black outfit, quite similar to the one Kareena was wearing in the song. Watch it here:

The actress became a household name with her show 'Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai' as Sadhna and before that she even won the Miss Bhopal title in 2007. The actress has also acted in the Pakistani drama 'Tujhsey Hi Rabta'.

She participated in the hit reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 4' in 2010 and her marriage inside the house hogged the maximum eyeballs.

Sara has featured in a number of hit shows on television such as Preet Se Bandhi Ye Dori Ram Milaayi Jodi, Junoon - Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq, Sasural Simar Ka, V The Serial, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Bhagyalaxmi, Saubhagyalaxmi, Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Woh Apna Sa to name a few.

The actress was married to TV actor Ali Merchant but got divorced after two months in 2011.

At present, she is seen playing Devi Poulami in the TV series Santoshi Maa - Sunayein Vrat Kathayein.