Urvashi Rautela ditches her western wear, turns heads in desi avatar at airport - In Pics

New Delhi: Actress Urvashi Rautela was recently clicked at the airport looking all stunning. But this time the former beauty queen ditched her western wear and pulled off her glamourous look in desi look.

Urvashi Rautela wore floral printed palazzo pants and a long kurta with huge-sized blue sunglasses. Take a look at the airport pictures below:

The tall and talented Urvashi made her big-screen Bollywood debut with the 2013 release 'Singh Saab the Great'. She has featured in a number of movies such as Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story 4 and Pagalpanti.

The young and beautiful actress has a Hindi remake of Tamil superhit "Thiruttu Payale -2" alongside Vineet Kumar and Akshay Oberoi. She also featured in a song titled 'My channa Ve' by Meet Bros featuring Jyotica Tangri in her kitty.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela is shooting for her upcoming web series “Inspector Avinash”, in which we will be seeing her with Randeep Hooda playing the lead. One of the most exciting ones is an international project with the Egyptian superstar Mohamad Ramadan and several others like a bilingual thriller Black Rose.

The actress also dazzled in her music video Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si. She was last seen in Virgin Bhanupriya.