Water Kingdom wins ‘India’s most admired specialty retailer’ award at MAPIC India

Mumbai: Water Kingdom, Asia’s largest and most favourite themed water park, won ‘India’s most admired specialty retailer of the year Award’ at Mapic India Awards. The award ceremony was hosted in Delhi on March 10, 2021.

Expressing elation at the achievement, Paresh Mishra, V.P. Sales & Marketing Head, EsselWorld & Water Kingdom said, “We feel extremely elated to receive the award presented to us by Mapic India. Water Kingdom will soon turn 22 and we are overwhelmed to know that we have always been the most admired and amusing destination and we still continue to hold that place in everybody’s hearts. We will strive to keep entertaining our patrons and share our happiness with them!”

MAPIC India Retail Awards is India's most premiere awards programme for retailers. The MAPIC Awards, originated in 1996 internationally, reward excellence, Innovation and creativity in the Retail Real Estate industry and are held every year at Cannes, France. MAPIC, the world's leading Retail Real Estate event, draws participation across international shopping centre developers and retailers. MAPIC India Retail Awards, now part of the worldwide MAPIC portfolio, recognises and honours excellence in every major format and category of modern retail in India.