Catecoin Aims to Overtake Rivals Shiba Inu, Doge with Superior Tokenomics & Utility

Cryptocurrency has shocked the entire world with its relentless surge. Since launching, meme coins like DogeCoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have also achieved massive market caps. Recently another meme coin named Catecoin (CATE) has followed suit by achieving a 1400% increase in the last 7 days and is up by 8000% in recent weeks

Catecoin was launched with the intention to add real value and utility to the meme space. Catecoin is the only Shiba inu Rival in the crypto space. For example, Catecoin becomes the first cryptocurrency to offer a DeFi meme platform where users can make memes and share them with the community. In addition to this, the Catecoin development team has launched a decentralized game called “Rise of cats” that support the meme platform.

‘Rise of cats’ the Game

As the name suggests this game has a cat theme. ‘Rise of Cats’ features NFT in-game assets, and lets players defend random towers. The game features two fast paced gaming modes, PVP and co-op.

Within ‘Rise of Cats’ players can select a cat to fight with the army of rats and defend territory. In PVP mode players have to survive as long as possible while they fight their opponents. In co-op mode, players can join their friends and search for opponents. Players also have the option to upgrade their cats by increasing their efficacy, fighting style, and other attributes. In addition to this, there are daily challenges and quests in which players can take part in engaging cat battles.

Features of the Game

The game is strategic and fast-paced, allowing players to complete a game in around 3 minutes. Rise of Cats is an NFT game allowing players to own and manage their in-game assets. These assets can be used in the game or traded for $CATE tokens.

The other innovative feature of Rise of Cats is the ability to earn $CATE tokens while you play. These so-called play2earn games are proving to be very popular among gamers which have also gotten the attention of the whole gaming industry. The Catecoin earned within such games can be spent in the game or withdrawn to the player’s personal wallet. Any players who are listed on the game’s leaderboard also get the chance to win extra token rewards.

Vision behind the Game

Play to Earn NFT games like Rise of Cats are made possible by innovations in blockchain technology that will inevitably lead to big changes within the gaming industry. The play to earn concept is also attractive to players, who wish to generate income from their time spect gaming.

Indian Market

The crypto market in India is currently very unpredictable. There are plans to regulate digital currency with bills already proposed in parliament, however, currently there is limited information regarding this available to the public. Investors and Indian customers and indeed the rest of the world is waiting for regulatory decisions by the Indian government. Only after a regulatory decision would it be possible for meme coins like Catecoin and other dog coins to be listed on Indian exchanges

(Brand Desk Content)