Gold smuggling

24K smuggled gold worth 45.4 lakhs seized at Chennai airport

The gold was seized under the Customs Act, 1962.  

Chennai: The Customs Air Intelligence Unit officials have seized 864 grams of 24K pure gold from four passengers who had landed in the city from Dubai.

According to officials, they had received intelligence of possible gold smuggling on Tuesday night.

Subsequently, four passengers hailing from Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu - Sirajideen Jafar, 27, Anish Rahman, 24, Sathakathulla, 24 and Sahubar Ali, 39, who had arrived via an Air India Express Flight IX 1644 from Dubai were intercepted.

On persistent questioning, they are said to have confessed on carrying bundles of gold paste concealed in the rectum. 

17 bundles of gold paste were recovered after frisking. 

On extraction, 864 grams of gold valued at Rs. 45.4 lakhs was recovered from the gold paste and was seized under the Customs Act, 1962.
 

Tags:
