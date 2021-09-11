हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Chennai

Chennai customs arrest two for smuggling 3.12 kg gold wires worth Rs 1.33 cr

Representational Image

Chennai: According to the Principal Commissioner of Customs, Chennai International Airport, Customs officials held and frisked two passengers who returned from Dubai on Friday. The interception done at the exit gate was based on specific intelligence from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI). 

Examination of their checked-in bags revealed 11 gold wires of 24K purity, that were concealed in the metal lining of their checked-in baggage(suitcases). 

Officials said that the gold wires were also coated in silver to evade detection by Customs. 

The male passengers aged 34 and 35, were arrested and 24K gold wires weighing 3.125 kg, valued at Rs 1.33 cr were seized under Customs Act, 1962. 

