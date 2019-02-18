हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Chennai

Flesh trade racket busted in Chennai, three women rescued

A special police team raided a house at Seven Wells in the city and nabbed Naresh Kumar and Anand Raj, a police release said.

Representational image

Chennai: A prostitution racket that was run at a house here has been busted with the arrest of two persons and three women were rescued, police said Monday.

A special police team raided a house at Seven Wells in the city and nabbed Naresh Kumar and Anand Raj, a police release said.

The duo was produced before a local court which remanded them to judicial custody.

They have been lodged at the Puzhal prison.

Three women, who were involved in the flesh trade, were rescued and sent to a government home for women, the release added. 

