High dose MDMA drug pills from Netherlands worth Rs 4 lakh seized in Chennai

Chennai: Customs officials at the Chennai Foreign Post Office seized a total of 100 MDMA tablets valued at Rs 4 lakh under the NDPS Act, 1985. The parcels containing the banned narcotic substances had arrived in the city from the Netherlands.

According to officials, both parcels were detained and examined based on intelligence. The first parcel contained a plastic pouch that enclosed grey colour tablets. The 60 tablets were embossed with the skull mark and were identified as the very high dose ‘Reaper’ variant, which contains 350mg of MDMA.

The second parcel contained a plastic pouch with 40 green color tablets. They were identified as ‘Red Bull’ variant (bull sign embossed) containing 225mg of MDMA.

Both the parcels which arrived from the Netherlands were consigned to two individuals in Chennai city. However, officials said that searches at the consignee address revealed that the address and names used were fake.

Further investigation in the case is in progress.

This is to be noted that MDMA (3-4 methylenedioxymethamphetamine) is a synthetic, psychoactive drug with a chemical structure similar to the stimulant methamphetamine and the hallucinogen mescaline. MDMA is an illegal drug that acts as both a stimulant and psychedelic, producing an energizing effect, as well as distortions in time and perception and enhanced enjoyment from tactile experiences. It is known commonly as Ecstasy and Molly.

MDMA can produce stimulant effects such as an enhanced sense of pleasure and self-confidence and increased energy. Its psychedelic effects include feelings of peacefulness, acceptance, and empathy. Doses above 150mg are considered high, as that is the upper limit used in human studies and shown to be safe within clinical settings

Live TV