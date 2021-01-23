हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)

NCB nabs heroin smugglers with Sri Lanka-Pakistan links in Chennai

 Two Sri Lankan Tamils who were the main conspirators in Rs.100 cr International drugs smuggling case have been nabbed by Narcotics Control Bureau(NCB) officials in Chennai. It is learnt that the individuals were living in Chennai by concealing their real identity. 

NCB nabs heroin smugglers with Sri Lanka-Pakistan links in Chennai

New Delhi: Two Sri Lankan Tamils who were the main conspirators in Rs.100 cr International drugs smuggling case have been nabbed by Narcotics Control Bureau(NCB) officials in Chennai. It is learnt that the individuals were living in Chennai by concealing their real identity. 

The case is regarding a drug-laden vessel Shenaya Duwa’ that was intercepted by Indian Coast Guard in late November last year, off the Tuticorin or Thoothukudi Coast in Tamil Nadu. 99 packets of heroin, 20 boxes of synthetic drugs and five 9mm pistols were unearthed from an unapproachable location on-board the vessel, besides a Thuraya satellite phone set. 

Back then, the preliminary investigation had revealed that the drugs were transferred onto the Sri Lankan vessel ‘Shenaya Duwa’ on the high seas by a Pakistani dhow from Karachi and the contraband was meant to be sent to western countries and Australia.

Following the seizure of contraband the vessel’s six-member crew was also put behind bars, but the search for the main conspirators continued. 

Live TV

This led to arrest of the Sri Lankan nationals, MMM Nawas and Mohamed Anas from Chennai. According to the NCB, Nawas and Afnas held important positions in the multinational Heroin syndicate, as they were controlling the mid-sea pick up and delivery of narcotic drugs from Pakistani and Iranian vessels. 

It is said that both of them had fled the island nation when the Sri Lankan authorities closed in on them. It is also believed that there is an Interpol Red Corner Notice issued by Sri Lankan Government against Nawas.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)Sri LankaPakistanAustraliaInternational Drug Trade
Next
Story

Chennai air customs seize foreign currency worth Rs 1.04 crore; one arrested

  • 1,06,25,428Confirmed
  • 1,53,032Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT12M13S

DNA: If Netaji been the first Prime Minister of the 'Azad government'?