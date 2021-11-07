Tamil Nadu weather update: Heavy rains lash Chennai, flood alert sounded

New Delhi: Heavy rains on Sunday (November 7, 2021) continued to lash Chennai and its suburban areas with authorities sounding a preliminary flood alert to people as two city reservoirs are set to be opened.

The authorities have informed that the Chembarambakkam and Puzhal reservoirs, which serve as important sources of drinking water to Chennai city, would be opened to let out surplus rainwater that has resulted in waterlogging all around.

Sounding a preliminary flood alert, the state water resources authorities advised district collectors of Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur to evacuate people living in low-lying areas and house them in safe locations.

The Chennai and several suburbs in Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts have been witnessing intermittent rains and showers since Saturday morning.

Official readings are out, 226 mm in Mylapore, 205 mm in Ambattur, Sivappu Sambahavam in Chennai. Meanwhile it is also the highest 24 rainfall in Nungambakkam since 2015 and it also crossed 200 mm now at 207 mm. — Pradeep John (Tamil Nadu Weatherman) (@praddy06) November 7, 2021

Earlier on Saturday afternoon, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over Tamil Nadu for the next five days.

"A cyclonic circulation lies over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining the equatorial Indian Ocean off Sumatra Coast. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal around November 9. It is likely to become more marked and move west northwestwards towards north Tami Nadu coast during the subsequent 48 hours," the Met department had said in a weather bulletin at 1 PM on Saturday.

Increase in rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rain at isolated places likely over north coastal Tamilnadu and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over south coastal Andhra Pradesh during 11th-12th November, 2021. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 6, 2021

over south Interior Karnataka during 06th-09th and over coastal Karnataka & Rayalaseema on 06th November, 2021. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 6, 2021

On Saturday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also reviewed the monsoon preparedness with the state's top officials and District Collectors and directed them to ensure all required measures in the wake of incessant rains.

Stalin lauded the officials for 'successfully facing' the COVID-19 pandemic and exhorted them to effectively handle the monsoon-related issues.

State Ministers Duraimurugan and E V Velu, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and TN police chief C Sylendra Babu among others were present during the meeting

According to a government statement, the southern state has received 969.9 mm of rainfall since January till date, 37 per cent more than the normal of 706 mm. The water level in 58 of the 90 dams in the state was over 50 per cent of their capacity, while many other lakes and other water bodies were also brimming, the government statement added.

(With agency inputs)

