Ait Jogi

Ajit Jogi, veteran politician and former Chhattisgarh CM, dies at 74

Ajit Jogi, who served as the first chief minister of Chhattisgarh after the formation of the state, died on Friday. He was 74.

RAIPUR: Ajit Jogi, who served as the first chief minister of Chhattisgarh after the formation of the state, died on Friday. He was 74.

He is survived by his wife Renu Jogi, MLA from Kota, and son Amit Jogi.

His son Amit Jogi confirmed the news of his demise on Twitter. 

Jogi, a bureaucrat-turned-politician, suffered a cardiac arrest earlier this month and has been in a Raipur hospital since then. He was in a comatose state till the time of his death.

He was an MLA from Marwahi seat and helmed the first Congress government from November 2000 to November 2003.

The former chief minister parted ways with the Congress in 2016 after he and his son Amit Jogi got embroiled in a controversy over the alleged fixing of the bypoll to Antagarh seat in Kanker district in 2014.

