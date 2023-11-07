Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections: From CM Bhupesh Baghel To Ex-CM Raman Singh; Key Candidates In Fray

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh, a state where Congress holds power and appears to be in a strong position according to opinion polls, is witnessing a fierce electoral battle as the first phase of assembly polls began in 20 seats on Tuesday. The voting process began at 7 AM amid tight security. In the first phase of polling, 20 assembly constituencies are in the spotlight, while the second phase on November 17 will see 70 more go to the polls. The stakes are high for both Congress and the BJP, and here's a glimpse of the key candidates in this electoral battle.

Top Congress Candidates

Bhupesh Baghel: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel seeks re-election from Patan, a constituency he has won five times since 1993. His challenger is BJP's Vijay Baghel, currently an MP, and their rivalry has produced a split win record.

TS Singh Deo: Presently the Deputy CM and a potential CM contender, TS Singh Deo, is contesting from Ambikapur against BJP's Rajesh Aggarwal. Deo first clinched this seat in 2008.

Charandas Mahant: Charandas Mahant, the assembly speaker, fights for the Sakti assembly constituency. He first secured the seat in 2018. BJP's Khilawan Sahu takes on the challenge.

Kawasi Lakhma: Congress retains Kawasi Lakhma in Konta. He goes head-to-head with BJP's Soyam Muka.

Umesh Patel: Umesh Patel, the current Congress MLA from Kharsia, seeks re-election. He's been elected five times and serves as the Higher Education Minister. Patel faces BJP's Mahesh Sahu.

BJP's Key Contenders Against Congress

Raman Singh: Former CM Raman Singh aims to win his stronghold seat in Rajnandgaon. A six-time MLA, Singh faces Congress's Girish Devangan.

Brijmohan Agrawal: A former state minister and BJP leader, Brijmohan Agrawal, defends Raipur City South, a seat he has held since 1990. Congress fields Mahant Ramsundar Das.

Arun Sao: BJP's CM candidate, Arun Sao, enters the fray from Lormi, also an MP and chairman of the Chhattisgarh State Backward Classes Commission. He's challenged by Congress's Thaneshwar Sahu.

Renuka Singh: BJP MP and Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs, Renuka Singh, contests from Bharatpur-Sonhat against Congress's sitting MLA, Gulab Singh Kamro.

Bhawna Bohra: Known as 'Ambulance Wali Didi,' Bhawna Bohra represents Pandariya and faces Congress's Neelkanth Chandrawanshi in an intriguing battle that combines social service and politics.