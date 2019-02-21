हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh BJP website hacked, Pakistani hackers post message warning of serial blast in India

A police complaint has been filed by the Chhattisgarh BJP in this connection.

RAIPUR: In yet another incident of cyber attack, the official website of Chhattisgarh unit of BJP was allegedly hacked by Pakistan hackers, reports said on Thursday.

The hackers had claimed that they belong to Pakistan. 

A message posted on the website read, "We are Pakistan Cyber Attackers."

The hackers threatened of a serial blast and attached photographs of Pakistan flags and their Army on the hacked website. 

A message posted on the website read, "Don't even think about getting hold of Kashmir."

Sharing more details of the incident, D Mashke, Chhattisgarh BJP IT cell head, said, "More than 100 websites were hacked in a cyber attack. Our website was one of them.''

The BJP leader said that they have registered a complaint in this regard.

''They can't take us head on and that's why they resort to such things," he added. 

Following the cyber attack, the BJP website was inaccessible for some time.

However, this is not the first time that Indian websites have been hacked by foreign attackers. 

A website of BJP's Goa unit was recently hacked by unknown persons, who posted the message "Pakistan Zindabad" on it.

The identity of the group which possibly carried out the cyber attack "Team Pak Cyber Experts'" and an individual's name "Mohammad Bilal" was also posted on the web page, after it was hacked.

A Pakistani hacker going by the online handle “Muhammad Bilal” who is also a member of ''Team Pak Cyber Experts'' had recently hacked the official website of Bhartiya Janata Party’s senior-most leader LK Advani.

It may be recalled that anti-Pakistan sentiments are high these days in the wake of a deadly suicide attack on the CRPF convoy in J&K's Pulwama in which at least 40 troopers were killed and several others injured.

Hundreds of people have taken to streets and protested against the killing of CRPF jawans in Pulwama by Pakistan-backed terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Several countries across the globe had strongly condemned the Pulwama attack and pledged support to India in dealing with terrorism.

India has also warned Pakistan in the backdrop of the Pulwama attack and initiated efforts to isolate the hostile neighbouring country for providing covert support to terrorism.

Tags:
ChhattisgarhBJP website hackedKashmirPulwama attackCyber attack
