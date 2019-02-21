हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pulwama attack

Chhattisgarh food stall owner offers Rs 10 discount to customers who say 'Pakistan Murdabad'

Anjal Singh is a food stall owner in Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur district. 

Chhattisgarh food stall owner offers Rs 10 discount to customers who say &#039;Pakistan Murdabad&#039;
Image Courtesy: ANI

RAIPUR: A food stall owner in Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur is offering a discount of Rupees 10 on chicken leg piece to customers who say 'Pakistan Murdabad', said reports on Thursday. 

According to news agency ANI, food stall owner Anjal Singh also blamed Pakistan for the attack on the CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14.

''Pakistan never valued humanity and they never will. That's why everyone should say Pakistan Murdabad from their hearts," Singh said.

It may be recalled that anti-Pakistan sentiments are high these days in the wake of a deadly suicide attack on the CRPF convoy in J&K's Pulwama in which at least 40 troopers were killed and several others injured.

Hundreds of people have taken to streets and protested against the killing of CRPF jawans in Pulwama by Pakistan-backed terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed.   

Several countries across the globe had strongly condemned the Pulwama attack and pledged support to India in dealing with terrorism.

India has also warned Pakistan in the backdrop of the Pulwama attack and initiated efforts to isolate the hostile neighbouring country for providing covert support to terrorism.

Pulwama attackAnjal SinghFood stall ownerChhattisgarhJagdalpur
