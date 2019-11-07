CRPF jawan martyred in encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

BIJAPUR: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was martyred during an encounter with Naxals in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh in the wee hours of Thursday.

The encounter took place in the Tonguda-Pamed area of Bijapur district at about 4 am, according to immediate reports.

The deceased CRPF jawan has been identified as Kanta Prasad. He was attached with 151 Batallion of CRPF.

Confirming the development, SP Govardhan Thakur said that the encounter took place in the Tonguda-Pamed area of Bijapur late night after they launched an anti-Naxal drive in the area.

The CRPF jawan - Kanta Prasad - was seriously injured in the counter-attack by Naxals and later succumbed to his injuries during treatment.