close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CRPF jawan

CRPF jawan martyred in encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

The CRPF jawan - Kanta Prasad - was seriously injured in the counter-attack by Naxals and later succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

CRPF jawan martyred in encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh&#039;s Bijapur

BIJAPUR: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was martyred during an encounter with Naxals in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh in the wee hours of Thursday.

The encounter took place in the Tonguda-Pamed area of Bijapur district at about 4 am, according to immediate reports.

The deceased CRPF jawan has been identified as Kanta Prasad. He was attached with 151 Batallion of CRPF.

Confirming the development, SP Govardhan Thakur said that the encounter took place in the Tonguda-Pamed area of Bijapur late night after they launched an anti-Naxal drive in the area.

Live TV

The CRPF jawan - Kanta Prasad - was seriously injured in the counter-attack by Naxals and later succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Tags:
CRPF jawanNaxal encounterChhattisgarhBijapur
Next
Story

Chhattisgarh's Chitrakot records higher voter turnout amid peaceful polling

Must Watch

PT29M14S

DNA analysis of the increasing risk of cyber attacks