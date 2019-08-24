close

Chhattisgarh

Five Maoists killed, two jawans injured in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur

Two DRG Chhattisgarh Police personnel sustained bullet injuries during the encounter.

Five Maoists killed, two jawans injured in encounter in Chhattisgarh&#039;s Narayanpur
Image for representational use only

RAIPUR: Five Maoists were gunned down by the security forces in a fierce encounter in Narayanpur forest area in Chhattisgarh on Saturday.

Two DRG Chhattisgarh Police personnel sustained bullet injuries during the encounter which took place in the Abujmarh forests.

The encounter is still on and the security forces are trying to evacuate them from the spot.

More details of the encounter are awaited.

Tags:
ChhattisgarhNarayanpurMaoistsAnti-Naxal operation
