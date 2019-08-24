Five Maoists killed, two jawans injured in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur

RAIPUR: Five Maoists were gunned down by the security forces in a fierce encounter in Narayanpur forest area in Chhattisgarh on Saturday.

Two DRG Chhattisgarh Police personnel sustained bullet injuries during the encounter which took place in the Abujmarh forests.

#UPDATE Five Maoists have been killed in encounter with security forces in Narayanpur,Chhattisgarh https://t.co/a7hbBZ4Ei7 — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2019

The encounter is still on and the security forces are trying to evacuate them from the spot.

More details of the encounter are awaited.