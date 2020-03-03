हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chhattisgarh

I-T raid at residence of CM Bhupes Baghel's aide in Chhattisgarh's Durg

The agency had also raided the Bhilai residence of Chaurasia last week. 

I-T raid at residence of CM Bhupes Baghel&#039;s aide in Chhattisgarh&#039;s Durg

Durg: The Income Tax Department raid at the Durg residence of Soumya Chaurasia, the Deputy Secretary of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, has continued for over 20 hours.Senior I-T officials had also questioned Chaurasia's mother last night. 

The agency had also raided the Bhilai residence of Chaurasia last week. The IT department had earlier conducted raids at 25 premises, including those of Congress leader and Raipur Mayor Ajaz Dhebar and senior IAS officers in the state.

The state unit of Congress held a protest on Saturday against the ongoing IT raids in Chhattisgarh.Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had also alleged that the Central government had ordered the raids to destabilise his government.

Tags:
ChhattisgarhBhupesh BaghelDurgBhilai
Next
Story

Naxal gunned down in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Must Watch

PT19M58S

Badi Bahas: PM Modi's big announcement over Social Media on Sunday