India Meteorological Department

IMD issues heatwave warning in Chhattisgarh for next 48 hours

In Chhattisgarh, all major cities are experiencing a maximum temperature of 40 degrees or above.

PTI photo

New Delhi: Raipur, Durg and Bilaspur districts in Chhattisgarh will remain in the grip of severe heat wave conditions for the next 48 hours, warned India Meteorological Department (IMD). 

Issuing a heat wave warning, the weather forecasting agency wrote to the Disaster Management Department asking it to be prepared to undertake relief and rescue operations in the event of any disaster.

According to IMD, there has been a sudden increase in the temperature with places sizzling at over 45 degrees Celsius as an after-effect of Cyclone Fani. 

In Chhattisgarh, all major cities are experiencing a maximum temperature of 40 degrees or above. Take a look:

Bilaspur: 45
Rajnandgaon: 45
Raipur: 44.3
Durg: 42.6
Pendra Road: 41.5
Ambikapur: 41
Jagdalpur: 41

In New Delhi, sweltering conditions have been prevailing over the last few days with the mercury touching the 44-degrees mark in some parts of the city.

