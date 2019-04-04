Swine flu claims 142 lives over 3 months in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh

Swine flu (H1N1 virus) has claimed 142 lives over the three months in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The data was revealed by the National Centre for Disease Control.

In Madhya Pradesh, over 549 people tested positive until March 31, 2019. Out of this, 116 people succumbed to the illness.

In Chhattisgarh, 125 people tested positive till March 30, out of which 26 died.

Reports of two more persons – a pregnant woman from Bhilai and a Gwalior-based woman – dying due to the fever emerged on Thursday. With this, the overall death toll has touched 144. However, authorities are yet to confirm this.

Swine flu is a viral, air-borne disease that spreads from person-to-person, through large droplets generated via coughing and sneezing, indirect contact by touching a contaminated object or surface (fomite transmission like telephone, cellphones, computers, door handles, doorbells, pens, toys) and close contact (including handshaking, hugging).

Its main symptoms are fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, difficulty in breathing. Other symptoms may include body ache, headache, fatigue, chills, diarrhoea and vomiting and blood-stained sputum. There are three categories of H1N1 influenza -- A, B and C.