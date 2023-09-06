1 Piece Of Biscuit Costs Rs 1 Lakh: Why It Becomes Costliest Biscuit Ever? Check

New Delhi: ITC Limited had to provide a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to a customer because of a packaging error in a Sunfeast Marie Light biscuits packets, the proverb "One small mistake can turn out to be a big blunder" came true. P Dillibabu from MMDA Mathur, Chennai, bought two biscuit packets from a retail store in Manali in December 2021 to feed stray animals.

This occurrence happened two years ago. He was shocked to find that one of the packets didn't have the claimed sixteen cookies, but just fifteen, according to the Times of India. (Also Read: Turn 10K Investment Into 40,000-50,000 Monthly Earnings: The Ultimate Low-Cost Business Idea with Big Earning Potential)

Dillibabu tried to get more information from his neighbourhood shop and ITC but got poor responses. He complained to a consumer court after becoming frustrated, highlighting the fact that each biscuit cost 75 paise.

In his lawsuit, he estimated that ITC would be cheating the public of Rs 29 million daily because the corporation produces close to 50 lakh packages daily.

The corporation responded by stating that the weight of the biscuits rather than their number determines how much is paid for the package of biscuits. The biscuit packet's net weight was stated to be 76 grammes.

All of the unwrapped biscuit packs weighed only 74 grammes when they were weighed. ITC's argument against the complaint was thus also rejected.

Finally, the consumer court ruled that ITC must give Dillibabu 1 lakh as restitution for engaging in unfair business practises. Additionally, it instructed the business to stop selling that specific batch of biscuits.