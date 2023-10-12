10 Diwali Business Ideas With Minimum Investment And BIG RETURNS

Diwali, the festival of lights, has equal importance for both people and businesses. Many people consider Diwali to be the start of something new, and it is regarded as a fortunate time to launch new businesses.

Our compiled list of the top 10 Diwali business ideas with least investment may be useful for you if you're hoping to make a good income with little investment during the festival time. There may not always be a market for these businesses. However, you can engage in these businesses during and after the Diwali season. These businesses don't require a lot of capital yet pay off well over the festival time.

1. Shop For Diwali Hampers



Diwali celebrations will remain incomplete without giving gifts to loved ones. By opening a temporary shop selling well-designed Diwali gift hampers that include regional sweets flavor-infused dried fruits, idols of Lakshmi and Ganesha, diyas, sweet and savory snacks, you may help people in giving Diwali gifts to their loved ones and earn hefty on your part.

2. Utensil Shop



On Dhanteras, the first day of Diwali celebrations, people offer prayers to the Goddess Lakshmi and buy household items as a sign of prosperity. You can open a shop selling utensils made of clay, brass, copper, or silver. But avoid using utensils made of steel or iron as they are considered inauspicious.

3. Idol Shop



While many worship Lord Ganesh and Goddess Lakshmi in north India, many worship Goddess Kali during Diwali in east India. You can open a temporary shop with minimum investment and sell the idols of Laxmi, Ganesh, Kuber, and Kali. Along with idols, you can also keep a supply of their photos and pictures on hand.

4. Eco-friendly Crackers/Green Firecrackers



Since they contribute less to noise and air pollution, people are more aware of the need to use eco-friendly crackers. As more people are becoming environmentally conscious, opening a store selling green firecrackers will increase your consumer base.

5. Diya Shop



One of the main customs practiced in Diwali is lighting diyas. The prices to set up a temporary store selling Diwali diyas, such as akhand diya, clay diya, LED diya, floating diya, terracotta diya, and others, are low, but you can make good money from this temporary business during festivals.



6. Food Stall

Diwali cannot be imagined without enjoying some decadent treats. You can set up transient food stands and make good money doing it. Selling delicious Indian food items like samosas, aloo bonda, paneer tikka, kanda bhaji, and chaat can earn you up to Rs 10,000 per day.

7. Temporary Sweet Shop



Diwali is synonymous with sweets. During the festival season, you may start a business preparing and selling Diwali-specific sweets like moong dal halwa, gajar ka halwa, rasgulla, gulab jamun, jalebi, and gujia, and generate a profit of between Rs 8000 and Rs 10000.

8. Chocolate Shop

Some people choose to give chocolates as Diwali presents rather than the customary sweets. Your consumers will be able to add a personal touch to their Diwali presents if you sell handcrafted chocolates. Additionally, you can sell chocolate gift boxes that have decorative Diwali wishes printed on gift baskets and packs.

9. Rangoli Shop

On Diwali, making rangloi represents welcoming the Goddess Lakshmi. An incredible short-term business concept for Diwali is opening a shop to offer kits for making rangolis. Rangoli-making tool kits, rangoli powder bottles and tubes with nozzles, rangoli powder pens, rangoli rollers, and rangoli stencils are just a few of the items you can sell at a rangoli accessory store.

10. Decoration Shop

Diwali is celebrated with a lavish display of lights, colors, and decorations. Selling home décor products like diyas, flowers, candles, string lights, rangolis, tealight holders, lanterns, house torans, folding kandils, etc. will bring good money during the festival.