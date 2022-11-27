11 SECONDS! Tata Steel demolishes 110-meter tall chimney through controlled explosion; WATCH VIDEO

In a marvellous display of engineering feet, Tata Steel has successfully brought down an 110-meter-tall chimney in its Jamshedpur plant with 100 per cent perfection in just 11 seconds - the time from blast to falling down on the ground. What is mesmerising is that the chimney fell in the area demarcated for the fall and did not deviate from the fall path. "The controlled demolition of the 110-metre-tall chimney in 11 seconds at our Jamshedpur Works was executed using a mechanical hinge, enabling the structure to fall in one direction with zero degree deviation," said Tata Steel in a statement.

The company said that ‘Water curtains’ were used to control dust and ‘trenches with berms’ were deployed to absorb vibration. It said that the use of ‘Steel wraps’ prevented the debris from getting scattered.

"Today at 11:00 AM (IST), we've successfully executed the implosion of an obsolete 110-metre-tall chimney at the Coke plant in our Jamshedpur Works under controlled conditions. This high precision, safe and environment-friendly execution was completed in 11 seconds and involved the use of the latest technology. An unparalleled testimony in the world to our engineering prowess," said Tata Steel.

The chimney was 27-year-old and its demolition was conducted by the Edifice Engineering in collaboration with South Africa's YJ Demolition Company. It may be recalled that it was Edifice Engineering which brought down Noida's infamous Supertech Twin Towers.

It was a chimney of a closed batter of coke plant. Tata Steel said that the area was evacuated before the demolition and security arrangements were in place to deal with any untoward incidents. The chimney was built in 1995. According to reports, the company plans to demolish the obsolete Coal Tower and Battery 6 Chimney at the Coke Plant.