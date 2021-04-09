2021 will bring the renaissance of Indian regional cuisines reveals Godrej Food Trends Report 2021

Godrej unveiled the fourth edition of Godrej Food trends report 2021 through a virtual launch. The Godrej Food Trends Report 2021 is a holistic guide covering trends such as Dining-in, Dining-out, Beverage, Dessert, Kitchen Design, etc. within the food industry. The fourth edition has surpassed its previous versions and grown to include conversations and observations also from the North East, and from smaller towns and cities around the country that are brimming with new developments, and for that GFTR 2021 is richer. This year, the report covers over 200 experts who have shared their insights, top picks, and detailed opinions which are combined and analysed to finally arrive at the evident predictions for 2021.

Speaking about the report, Sujit Patil, VP & Head Corporate Brand and Communications Godrej Industries Limited & Associate Companies, said, “The Godrej Food Trends Report is a unique compilation of trends and insights that are collated basis inputs from some of the best food experts in the industry consisting of top chefs, restaurateurs, chroniclers, reviewers and thought leaders. Thanks to the continued support of close to 200 regular and first-time respondents, the report has been steadily growing over the years with deeper and more diverse insights. The Godrej Food Trends 2021 Report aims to be a key addition to every food professional’s reading list and is available for download at Vikhroli Cucina.”

Survey designer and writer Rushina Munshaw-Ghildiyal, MD, A Perfect Bite Consulting LLP said,” As the only publication of its kind, the Godrej Food Trends Report holds a unique space in the industry. And never has there been a more thought-provoking, frightening and exhilarating juncture than this year. Looking back at 2020 - both monstrous and miraculous.... and gazing forward into 2021, at a food industry that has changed radically! The pandemic caused a pivot in both Dining in and Dining out. Both sectors shifted course drastically. Everything has changed. And uncertainty still rules. But looking forward to 2021, I’m personally galvanised! We’ve been moving toward a regional renaissance in Indian food over the last decade, that 2020 accelerated! Under the stasis of the pandemic, collective learning and creativity had been fermenting. This is a whole new chapter we are writing in the evolution of India’s food history!”

The top 12 food trend predicted for 2021 are:

1. Breakfast Will Be Served, Reimagined

The experts predict increasing innovation in the category, from ground-breaking packaged solutions to innovative artisanal offerings from home entrepreneurs and restaurants.

2. Burgeoning Interest in Flavour

2021 will see the consumer exploring flavours and nuances thereof in a quest to keep feeding the hunger for new flavours.

3. Deeper Explorations of Indian Ferments

Traditional wisdom and the perceived health benefits of fermentation and a rising interest in the cuisines of North East India are all fueling a deeper exploration into the rich repertoire of fermented foods in India.

4. Ghar Ki Rasoi Will Take Centre Stage

In 2021, the home kitchen will rule dining decisions both in and out of the home.

5. Home Delivery Will See Unprecedented Innovation

2021 will bring unprecedented realignment in this sector across the food industry as it works to survive and adapt to the new order.

6. Homegrown Will Rule As Mindful Eating Gains Traction

Conversations around health, sustainability and, farmer welfare that brought millets into consumer focus in the recent past have sparked a similar interest and revival of all things indigenous, from ingredients to flavours.

7. Indian Food Will Find Brag Value on Instagram

In 2021, all things Indian- regional cuisines, indigenous ingredients, traditional cookware, and stories about food will enjoy brag-value or become ‘Instagram-able!’

8. North-East Cuisines Will Offer Homegrown Exotic

The culinary culture of North-East India has been consistently garnering interest in the past few years, and2021 will see Indians exploring North-East Indian cuisine like never before.

9. Proactive Wellness, Food as Self-Care will Drive Individual Diet Choices

A growing interest in Ayurveda, rising curiosity in nutrigenomics and personally optimized diet options show that consumers will look for solutions that best align with individual lifestyle choices in 2021.

10. The Renaissance of Indian Regional Cuisines

2021 will bring the renaissance of Indian regional cuisines with the legion of home chefs and mini enterprises poised to unleash a smorgasbord of offerings.

11. The Rise of Culinary Self Reliance - DIY

The year2020 prompted a pivot to culinary self-reliance and DIY across the board, and it’s a habit that will stay with us through 2021 and beyond.

12. Take Me Halfway – Home Kitchens Will Want Mindful Convenience

Convenience cooking has shown a steady rise in adaptability and respectability over the last few years. There is industry-wide innovation underway to provide solutions for ready-to-cook, ready-to-eat and everything in between to support new work-life systems in 2021.

