81% Of Edtech Platform Users Face Refund, Trust Issues: Survey

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 08:49 PM IST|Source: PTI

81% Of Edtech Platform Users Face Refund, Trust Issues: Survey

New Delhi: Around 81 per cent of people surveyed have faced issues around fee refund, trust, transparency and others from edtech platforms, according to online survey platform LocalCircles. The survey conducted between February 16 and June 15, 2023, found that 32 per cent of users have faced issues with BYJU'S, 10 per cent each with Unacademy and Udemy, 3 per cent each with Vedantu and Simplilearn and 2 per cent with Physics Wallah, LocalCircles said in a report.

"81 per cent of online education platform users surveyed indicated that they had faced one or more issues in the last 24 months," LocalCircles said. The survey received around 32,000 responses but the number of responses varied from question to question.

The query around the kind of issues that edtech users face received nearly 12,000 responses comprising issues around teaching staff changes/ effectiveness issues, refund issues, and trust issues like false promises and transparency issues.

In response to the survey, a Physics Wallah spokesperson said that the company is fully committed to ensuring student satisfaction and swiftly resolving any issues they encounter. "With an exceptional success rate of over 99 per cent in resolving student tickets over the past 12 months, we prioritize providing timely responses to cater to students' needs," the spokesperson said.

 

