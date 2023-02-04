A for Apple B for boAt: Boy Writes Down in Exam Answer Sheet- Check What Happens Next

New Delhi: Only those who have taken the road to develop a brand can fully comprehend the hardship and the sacrifices involved. The renowned television programme Shark Tank is the clearest example of how difficult it is to run a business. The wearable brand boAt, however, created by Aman Gupta, has gained popularity and boasts several top-selling items online.

Even a school kid used boAt to solve a question on an exam because the brand has become such a well-known household name. When prompted to use the word "boat" in a sentence, the young student wrote, "boat is a brand of headphones by Aman Gupta."

The boy's father posted it, and it caught the Shark Tank judge's eye as well! Gupta published the student's response, penned by Anvay, on his Instagram after being extremely impressed by the boy's response. "A for Apple, B for breakfast. The caption was written by Gupta, who called for the adjustment to be included in all textbooks.

I came accross this on Instagram.



I always said:- A for Apple B for boAt.



Petition to make this change in all text books…. pic.twitter.com/T0oc5t2Avt February 2, 2023