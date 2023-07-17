trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2636701
Abir India Announces Call For Entries For 'First Take 2023': A Platform For Emerging Artists

The submission process is open from 1st July 2023, until 25th July 2023. Artists are encouraged to visit the official website at www.abirindia.org to submit their artwork. There is no entry fee, and Indian citizens between the ages of 24 and 40 are eligible to apply. 

New Delhi: Young and emerging Indian artists are invited by Abir India to participate in First Take 2023, their seventh edition of annual art show. The First Take 2023 will take place at the HutheeSing Visual Art Centre in Ahmedabad, commencing on November 24th, 2023.

First Take series serves as a significant annual initiative by Abir India to provide a prominent platform for emerging artists to exhibit their artworks. Artists from across India are invited to participate and submit their work for consideration. A distinguished jury composed of renowned artists, critics, and curators will carefully review the entries and select approximately 100 exceptional artworks for display.

Previous editions of First Take have received immense acclaim, featuring esteemed personalities in the art world, including Muzzafar Ali, Ravinder Reddy, Johny ML, Manu Parekh, Walter D’Souza, SeemaKohli, and SubodhKerkar, among others. Last year's jury members included JayaramPoduval, GR Iranna, ManjunathKamat, Manisha Parekh, and V. Ramesh, who diligently curated the collection.

The submission process is open from 1st July 2023, until 25th July 2023. Artists are encouraged to visit the official website at www.abirindia.org to submit their artwork. There is no entry fee, and Indian citizens between the ages of 24 and 40 are eligible to apply. Each artist can submit a maximum of 4 artworks and 2 entries. Once the submission period concludes, a panel of eminent jury members will review and discuss all the submissions, selecting the best artworks for the exhibition. Shortlisted artists will receive a notification from Abir India with details about the next steps.

First Take 2023 not only celebrates art but also brings together art enthusiasts, senior artists, art historians, art critics, curators, and investors for engaging dialogues, discussions, and demonstrations. It promises to be an enriching and captivating event, showcasing the talent and creativity of emerging artists.

