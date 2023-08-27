‘Absolutely Astounding’: Anand Mahindra Reacts To List Of India-Origin CEOs Of Global Companies

New Delhi: Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra has reposted the list of Indian-origin CEOs of multinational companies around the world on his X (formerly Twitter) handle. It was first published by the popular handle ‘World of Statistics’.

"Absolutely astounding. We seem to be turning into the talent factory of the world. (And I think you left out the CEO of FedEx!" Anand Mahindra wrote in the post.

The list has been inspiring and has gone viral since then. A lot of Indian-origin executives are controlling the global giants from Google to Microsoft to IBM to World Bank is a testament to India’s rising soft-power. With their determination and hardwork, Indians are successful to get top positions in these global giants ranging from technology to fashion to beverage to mobility.



Earlier, billionaire Elon Musk commented on the list with a heart warming message “impressive’.

Absolutely astounding. We seem to be turning into the talent factory of the world. (And I think you left out the CEO of FedEx!) https://t.co/WLKsKqiWTR August 27, 2023

The list of Indian-origin CEOs added the glory amid when India has seen tremendous success in two different fields this week.

Indian successfully landed its lander ‘vikram’ to the Moon’s south pole, becoming the first country to do so the feat and overall fourth country to make a soft-landing. India is over the moon with all the praise and congratulation across the world.

Meanwhile, young chess prodigy Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa became youngest player to reach for world cup final 2023. Although, he was defeated by the world no.1 chess player Magnus Carlsen but his efforts didn’t go in vain. He was praised across the world including chess titan Garry Kasparov for his dedication, determination and indomitable spirit.