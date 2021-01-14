हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Adani Group

Adani Enterprises bags Rs 1,838 crore highway project in Kerala from NHAI

The 40.80-km project pertains to six-laning of Azhiyur to Vengalam section of NH-17 (New NH-66) in Kerala, the company said, adding that the bid project cost is Rs 1,838 crore.

New Delhi: Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) on Thursday said it has won a Rs 1,838-crore highway project from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in Kerala. The project, under hybrid annuity mode (HAM), is a part of Bharatmala Pariyojna.

"Adani Group is pleased to announce the award of another hybrid annuity road project from NHAI. AEL has recently participated in tender issued by NHAI under HAM and we are pleased to inform you that AEL has received a letter of award (LOA) from NHAI for...Road project in the state of Kerala," the company said in a filing to the BSE.

The 40.80-km project pertains to six-laning of Azhiyur to Vengalam section of NH-17 (New NH-66) in Kerala, the company said, adding that the bid project cost is Rs 1,838 crore.

It said AEL would continue to evaluate and bid for attractive opportunities in the transport sector that generate value for stakeholders.

"The Group would use its immense expertise and experience of setting up complex and mammoth infrastructure projects in record time and to world-class quality," it added. 

Adani GroupNHAI projectsKeralaBharatmala Pariyojna
