Adani's 6,000 Kg Makeshift Iron Bridge Worth Rs 2 Lakh Stolen In Mumbai, Four Detained

New Delhi: Four people were detained by the police for allegedly stealing a 6000-kg makeshift iron bridge belonging to Adani company in Malad (west), Mumbai. According to officials, the 90-foot-long metal structure was installed by Adani Electricity over a drain in one of the city's western suburbs to facilitate the transfer of large power wires.

The makeshift iron bridge had been relocated to a nearby location a few months ago after the construction of a permanent bridge. However, it was discovered missing on June 26, prompting Adani Power to file a police complaint.

The lack of CCTV cameras in the vicinity posed a challenge to the investigation. As a result, the police examined CCTV footage from surrounding areas in hopes of finding any leads. Their efforts paid off when one CCTV camera captured a large vehicle passing by the location of the makeshift bridge on June 11.

Using the vehicle's registration number, the police were able to track it down, revealing the presence of gas-cutting machines that were allegedly used to dismantle the large makeshift iron bridge.

In connection with the theft, the police apprehended four individuals. One of them is reportedly associated with the construction firm responsible for building the bridge, while the remaining three are believed to be his accomplices. Charges of theft and criminal trespass have been filed against all of them.