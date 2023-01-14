Adidas loses court battle against designer Thom Browne in 4-Stripes logo debate

New Delhi: Sporting-wear manufacturing brand Adidas has lost a legal battle in the court against popular designer Thom Browne for using 4-stripes in his designs that is closely associated with Adidas’ trademark three-stripes logo. Adidas charged the designer for copying the company’s popular trademark and demanded $867,225 as potential licensing fees.

The jury in New York on Thursday rejected the accusation. This is a blow for the company as the jury allowed the New York based luxury brand onwed by the desiger Thom Browne to keep its four-striped product. Adidas sued Thom Browne for nearly $8 million in damages and profits, arguing that Thom Browne’s stripes “imitate” its own branding, citing its Three-Stripe trademark.

ALSO READ | Budget 2023: AiMeD asks increasing import duty on Chinese medical devices

A brief history of Thom Browne luxury brand

Thom Browne is a New York based luxury brand and is widely recognised for redefining moder tailoring. It was founded by the designer Thom Browne in 2003 in New Your City’s West village. The company has produced a wide range of products including read-to-wear, footwear, accessories, and a new frangance. It’s now a global brand with over 50 stores.

A Brief history of Adidas three-stripe trademark

Sporting company Adidas was founded by Adi Dassler on August 18, 1949 in Germany and was registered the ‘Adi Dassler adidas Sportschuhfabrik. It was the same year when Adidas registered the shoe that included 3-Stripes.

Soon the 3-Stripes became the global trademark of the company.