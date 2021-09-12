हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Zomato

After online grocery delivery, Zomato shuts down nutraceutical business

Nutraceuticals can be understood as something that is related to food products that offer medical or health benefits. The products can range from food to beverages or even tablets that claim to prevent or cure chronic diseases. 

After online grocery delivery, Zomato shuts down nutraceutical business

Foodtech platform Zomato has pulled the plug  of its business Nutraceutical. This development comes hours after the company decided to shut down its grocery delivery business from September 17, citing tough competition and moderate success.

In 2020, Zomato had started its nutraceutical business with the launch of health and fitness products.

According to a report, the company has taken this harsh decision at a time when the government is on the way to become stricter about private label norms for marketplace businesses in the country.

Nutraceuticals can be understood as something that is related to food products that offer medical or health benefits. The products can range from food to beverages or even tablets that claim to prevent or cure chronic diseases. 

Tapping this opportunity last year, the company has also appointed Gaurav Gupta, Chief Operating Officer as the head of this division for five years.

"This business can potentially be a large value driver for Zomato in the future," Gupta had said last year.

The food delivery company that restarted its grocery delivery business had announced to shut down its business from September 17 as it is facing stiff competition from Swiggy and Dunzo.

The company further added that its investment in Grofers will generate better outcomes than its in-house grocery effort.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ZomatoNutraceuticalsZomato groceries
Next
Story

Air India sale: Centre exempts TDS on transfer of assets to SPV

Must Watch

PT1M16S

Terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar