After Row Over 'Govt-Funded' Tag, Musk Agrees To Modify BBC’s Twitter Label

New Delhi: Twitter chief Elon Musk has confirmed that the microblogging platform will change the BBC’s label of “government-funded media” tag from the account, which was objected by the British Media platform. The tech billionaire Musk made the announcement during a wide-ranging interview with the corporation on Twitter Space. He said he had the “utmost respect” for the organisation and further added he wanted (the tag) as truthful and accurate as possible, we’re adjusting the label to be publicly funded, we’ll try to be accurate”.

What is the controversy?

The microblogging platform Twitter put a label of “government-funded media” on BBC Twitter account, which is objected by the British media platform as “inaccurate”. The BBC contacted the company last week providing its objection on calling the media house “government-funded”. The 2.2 million-follower account posts updates about BBC podcasts, radio programs, and television shows as well as breaking news headlines.

It has caused an uproar even on the internet with netizens arguing that it is outrageous as BBC is public funded, not government funded.

Twitter changed a lot

Tech billionaire Elon Musk bought the microblogging platform at a whopping deal of $44 billion last October. Since then, he has been making a lot of changes on the plaform including creating new revenue streams, Twitter Blue model for subscribers, edit option, upload 1080p videos, and many more. Twitter launched its coveted blue tick verification program in India, at the cost of Rs 650 for web and Rs 900 for mobile monthly. The blue tick, also known as the verified badge, is a highly sought-after feature for Twitter users as it signifies that the account is authentic and trustworthy. Indian users can become Blue subscribers by paying the monthly subscription fee. Twitter Blue subscribers with a verified phone number will get a blue checkmark once approved.