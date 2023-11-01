New Delhi: After India's IT giant Tata Consultancy Services announced its decision to order employees to come office for 5 days a week, Infosys has also reportedly instructed some of its employees to work from the office for at least 10 days each month. This poses a challenge to the advocates of remote work, which became a common practice in the corporate world during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We are very clear that we want to remain flexible with our employees. Having said that, every quarter, every week we are seeing more and more employees back on the campus, and we believe this will continue," Infosys CEO Salil Parekh stated during a post-earning conference call on Oct. 12.

This directive comes amid a heated debate on work-life balance following Infosys founder Narayana Murthy's recommendation of a 70-hour workweek for young professionals. In an interview, Murthy argued that Indian youngsters should work over 70 hours a week to enhance the country's growth and productivity, as it lags behind Western nations.

Tech giants like Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google have also encouraged employees to work from the office for at least a few days each week.

Remote or work from office embrace by employees across the world fondly as they save money and time spent on commuting between home and office daily.

(With Reuters Inputs)