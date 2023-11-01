trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2682954
NewsBusinessCompanies
ELON MUSK

After Wikipedia, Elon Musk Offers $1 Billion To Mark Zuckeberg If He Changes Facebook's Name To…

Earlier, Elon Musk said that he would give Wikipedia $1 billion if they change the name for a year. 

Written By Varun Yadav|Last Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 07:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

After Wikipedia, Elon Musk Offers $1 Billion To Mark Zuckeberg If He Changes Facebook's Name To… Mark Zuckerberg's Meta owns Facebook, Wikipedia, Instagram and Oculus. File Photo

New Delhi: Tech billionaire Elon Musk has offered to give Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg $1 billion if he changes the name of Facebook to Faceboo*. In an X post, he said that “think of how much happier everyone will be logging onto ‘Faceboo*’.

"I already jotted down some great ideas for the new site logo. They're pretty good, if I do say so myself. Just trying to do a little good for humanity," he said in the post.

The offer comes a few days after he offered online encyclopedia giant Wikipedia $1 billion if they change its name to “Di*pedia”. Clarifying his statement, he said it would have to be kept for almost one year. 

Confirming his statement, Musk reposted the Babylon Bee and said “it would be a much better name”.

In a spat a while ago, Elon Musk challenged Zuckerberg for an MMA fight. However, Musk made excuses when Mark offered to set the date and location of the fight. He withdrew the challenge by giving his imminent surgery. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA Positive: Vinutha won 8 gold medals
DNA Video
DNA: Fight between former IAS and woman for taking dog in lift
DNA Video
iPhone Hacking Alert: What is 'State Sponsored' Espionage?
DNA Video
DNA: What did Apple say on the iPhone hack alert controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Marathas take reservation in Maharashtra?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why do Marathas want reservation?
DNA Video
DNA: Shocking rally of Palestine supporters in Kerala
DNA Video
DNA: How many 'options' to save 8 Indians in Qatar?
DNA Video
DNA: Will 'Royal Pardon' death penalty in Qatar?
DNA Video
DNA: Will India 'blacklist' Canada in FATF?