New Delhi: Tech billionaire Elon Musk has offered to give Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg $1 billion if he changes the name of Facebook to Faceboo*. In an X post, he said that “think of how much happier everyone will be logging onto ‘Faceboo*’.

"I already jotted down some great ideas for the new site logo. They're pretty good, if I do say so myself. Just trying to do a little good for humanity," he said in the post.

The offer comes a few days after he offered online encyclopedia giant Wikipedia $1 billion if they change its name to “Di*pedia”. Clarifying his statement, he said it would have to be kept for almost one year.

Confirming his statement, Musk reposted the Babylon Bee and said “it would be a much better name”.

It would be a much better name! https://t.co/FNggp3FO2U — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2023

In a spat a while ago, Elon Musk challenged Zuckerberg for an MMA fight. However, Musk made excuses when Mark offered to set the date and location of the fight. He withdrew the challenge by giving his imminent surgery.