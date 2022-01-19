AGS Transact IPO: Retail quota fully subscribed on day one, check latest GMP, expected listing price

New Delhi: AGS Transact Technologies’ initial public offering (IPO) has been subscribed 0.73 times, as of 1:40 pm on day one of the offer. The IPO has retail investors' category has been fully booked while Non-institutional investors (NIIs) quota has been subscribed 0.99 times, according to the BSE data.

AGS Transact Technologies’ IPO opened for public subscription today, January 19. The company has fixed the price band of IPO at Rs 166-175 a share. The IPO will remain open for subscriptions till Friday, January 21.

AGS Transact Technologies IPO GMP

AGS Transact Technologies IPO shares are trading with a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 10. At the upper end of the price band, the shares could list at more than Rs 185 apiece. The shares are likely to list on BSE and NSE on February 1, 2022.

AGS Transact Technologies IPO Details

AGS Transact Technologies IPO is purely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of equity shares worth Rs 680 crore by the promoter and other selling shareholders. As a part of the offer-for-sale, AGS Transact’s promoter Ravi B. Goyal will sell shares worth up to Rs 677.58 crore.

For the unversed, AGS Transact Tech is an integrated omni-channel payment solutions provider in India in terms of providing digital and cash-based solutions to banks and corporates, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, AGS Transact Technologies, on Tuesday, January 18, raised Rs 204 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share sale that opened for public subscription on Wednesday, January 19.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc, Kuber India Fund, Saint Capital Fund, IIFL Special Opportunities Fund, Abakkus Growth Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund (MF), Nippon India MF and Quant MF are among the anchor investors. Also Read: Cabinet approves infusion of Rs 1,500 crore in Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd

Meanwhile, ICICI Securities, HDFC Bank and JM Financial are the lead managers to the issue. Also Read: Good news for NPS subscribers! Soon, change investment pattern 4 times in a financial year

