हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Air Asia

Air Asia flight makes emergency landing after passenger threatens to blow up aircraft

AirAsia India operations coordinated with Kolkata Air traffic control (ATC) to initiate an immediate landing in Kolkata. The airlines added that all the guests were taken care of and were provided with an alternate arrangement of aircraft to Mumbai again.

Air Asia flight makes emergency landing after passenger threatens to blow up aircraft

Kolkata: Air Asia flight operating from Kolkata to Mumbai made mid-air turn back for an emergency landing after a passenger reported carrying explosives and warned of dire consequences.

The airlines, in a statement, said: "AirAsia flight operating from Kolkata to Mumbai made a mid-air turn back for a precautionary landing after a passenger reported carrying explosives and warned of dire consequences."

It said that the AirAsia India operations coordinated with Kolkata Air traffic control (ATC) to initiate an immediate landing in Kolkata.

Live TV

"Post landing, the aircraft was secured with the assistance of airport security staff and all the protocols were followed by the concerned agencies and the individual in question was detained," AirAsia said.

The airlines added that all the guests were taken care of and were provided with an alternate arrangement of aircraft to Mumbai again.

Tags:
Air AsiaKolkata Airportemergency landingAir Asia flightBomb
Next
Story

Thousands of traders to protest during Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' India visit on January 15

Must Watch

PT22M24S

Taal Thok Ke (Spl Edition): Mamata slip up Chief Minister's dignity in protest against Modi?