AirAsia India

AirAsia India announces free cancellation, rescheduling for flights to West Bengal amid lockdown

File pic: Zee News

New Delhi: AirAsia India announced free cancellation and rescheduling for flights to and from West Bengal in light of the lockdown in the state. 

The airline similarly continued to extend free cancellation and rescheduling for flights to and from Karnataka, Delhi, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu as well for the current duration of the respective state lockdowns

AirAsia introduced this additional flexibility for guests in light of the lockdown and curfew on the movement of individuals. 

While the lockdowns in Karnataka, Delhi and Tamil Nadu are in force till 24th May, West Bengal till 30th May, and Maharashtra till 1st June; passengers travelling from and to airports are exempt on the production of a valid itinerary. 

All AirAsia India fliers who booked their flights before the announcement of the lockdown can opt to cancel or change to another flight without incurring any change fees or cancellation charges.

