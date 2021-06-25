हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
SpiceJet

SpiceJet and Vistara have announced mega monsoon sale for its passengers. Check dates for ticket booking, period of travel and fare details.

Airlines offer bumper monsoon sale, ticket starts at Rs 999 --Check booking date, travel period and more

New Delhi: Airline companies are offering big monsoon offers for the passengers taking domestic flights. Vistara Airlines has announced a 48-hour only Monsoon Flash Sale across all three of its cabin classes, with all-inclusive one-way fares starting at Rs 1099 for Economy Class. Budget carrier SpiceJet has also announced Mega Monsoon Sale with domestic fares starting at Rs 999. The limited inventory offer will be available on first-come, first-served basis while black-out dates are applicable.

Vistara tweeted, "Announcing our Monsoon Sale! Enjoy attractive fares across our domestic network starting at ₹1099/- all-in, for travel between 01-Aug-21 till 12-Oct-21. Book your tickets today. Hurry!"

"SpiceJet's Mega Monsoon Sale is here. And it's raining offers. Enjoy domestic fares starting at ₹999/- all-inclusive! What’s more; get a FREE flight voucher up to ₹1000 & other exciting offers. Travel period: 1st August, 2021 – 31st March,2022. Sale closes 30th June. T&C Apply," Spicejet tweeted.

Details of Vistara Mega Monsoon Sale

Vistara's 48-hour only ‘Monsoon Sale’ is applicable across its domestic network.

One-way all-in fares start at Rs 1099 for Economy Class, Rs 2099 for Premium Economy, and Rs 5999 for Business Class.

Bookings open from 00:01 hours on 24-June-2021 till 23:59 hours on 25-June-2021, for travel between 01-August-2021 and 12-October-2021 (blackout dates apply).

Details of SpiceJet Mega Monsoon Sale

-Domestic airfares starting at Rs 999 all inclusive.

- Booking period from June 25 to June 30, 2021.

- Travel period from August 1 to March 31, 2022.

