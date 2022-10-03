Airtel 5G Plans: Know cities with 5G internet services, data tariffs, SIM card, other details

Airtel has become the first telecom company in India to offer 5G services. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G services on October 1, Airtel announced that it will initially start by offering services in 8 cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Nagpur and Siliguri and Bangalore.

Bharti Enterprises founder and chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said that Airtel will roll out 5G services in most parts of the country by March 2023 and cover entire India by March 2024. According to several reports, the Airtel SIM is 5G-enabled and existing users don't need to get their SIM replaced. However, those using very old Airtel SIMs or those willing to get a new Airtel connection will have to get a new SIM. Even those porting to Airtel from other telecom networks will be getting a new SIM that will be 4G as well as 5G-enabled.

As far as Airtel 5G data tariff plans are concerned, the company has kept the pricing cards close to its chest. However, it said that Airtel 5G plans will be available to the customers at existing 4G rates at present and new rates for the 5G data will be announced later. It's likely that Airtel wants to keep its pricing competitive and thus may reveal its rates once it gets to know about Reliance Jio's plan. Therefore, users can take advantage of the Airtel 5G services at the rates of 4G services.

Airtel has recently acquired 19,867.8 MHZ spectrum in 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 3300 MHz and 26 GHz bands to support its 5G services. Bharti Airtel spent around Rs 43,084 crore for the spectrum.